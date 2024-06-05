Open Menu

Eight Shopkeepers Held Over High Prices, Adulteration

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Eight shopkeepers held over high prices, adulteration

District administration teams raided and imposed a Rs 2,32,500 fine by arresting eight shopkeepers over high prices and adulteration

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) District administration teams raided and imposed a Rs 2,32,500 fine by arresting eight shopkeepers over high prices and adulteration.

It was stated in a meeting of district price control magistrates led by Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali.

District Officer of Industry Muhammad Ghazi Khan, while giving a briefing, said that the 24 price control magistrates conducted a visit to 5751 shops across the district during the current month. The teams registered cases against three shopkeepers for violations.

Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali directed all price control magistrates to visit the markets regularly, check maximum shops, and take strict action against the artificial inflation mafia. 

He warned that the Sunday leave of the Price Control Magistrate would be cancelled for those who didn't complete his target.

He further directed that brick kilns and petrol pumps should also be checked, and strict action should be taken against the violators.

Related Topics

Petrol Fine Visit Price Ghazi Sunday Market All Industry

Recent Stories

Private sector hiring in US cools more than expect ..

Private sector hiring in US cools more than expected: ADP

36 seconds ago
 Security arrangements for cattle markets on Eid-ul ..

Security arrangements for cattle markets on Eid-ul-Azha

1 minute ago
 From wave to washout? Greens face tough time at EU ..

From wave to washout? Greens face tough time at EU vote

1 minute ago
 Woman dies of 'wrong injection'

Woman dies of 'wrong injection'

2 minutes ago
 Summary prepared to release elderly prisoners: Hom ..

Summary prepared to release elderly prisoners: Home Secretary

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Home Minister orders digitization of arms de ..

Sindh Home Minister orders digitization of arms dealers' licenses and enhanced C ..

2 minutes ago
WASA disconnects 166 connections over default

WASA disconnects 166 connections over default

2 minutes ago
 Glaring absence at D-Day events seals Russia's par ..

Glaring absence at D-Day events seals Russia's pariah status

2 minutes ago
 SSP holds open court to address public complaints

SSP holds open court to address public complaints

2 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to resolve issues of higher educ ..

Steps being taken to resolve issues of higher education institutions: Minister

2 minutes ago
 Blind murder case of overseas Pakistani solved, ki ..

Blind murder case of overseas Pakistani solved, killers arrested

2 minutes ago
 Early fires an ominous Greek summer warning: exper ..

Early fires an ominous Greek summer warning: experts

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan