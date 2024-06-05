Eight Shopkeepers Held Over High Prices, Adulteration
Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 07:01 PM
District administration teams raided and imposed a Rs 2,32,500 fine by arresting eight shopkeepers over high prices and adulteration
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) District administration teams raided and imposed a Rs 2,32,500 fine by arresting eight shopkeepers over high prices and adulteration.
It was stated in a meeting of district price control magistrates led by Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali.
District Officer of Industry Muhammad Ghazi Khan, while giving a briefing, said that the 24 price control magistrates conducted a visit to 5751 shops across the district during the current month. The teams registered cases against three shopkeepers for violations.
Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali directed all price control magistrates to visit the markets regularly, check maximum shops, and take strict action against the artificial inflation mafia.
He warned that the Sunday leave of the Price Control Magistrate would be cancelled for those who didn't complete his target.
He further directed that brick kilns and petrol pumps should also be checked, and strict action should be taken against the violators.
