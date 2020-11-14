UrduPoint.com
Eight Shopkeepers Held Over Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 09:35 PM

The police have arrested eight accused shopkeepers involved in violating official price list for selling daily use commodities including fruits and vegetables

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The police have arrested eight accused shopkeepers involved in violating official price list for selling daily use commodities including fruits and vegetables.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zeeshan Javaid Lashari said here on Saturday that six other shopkeepers were also fined for overcharging.

Police had registered separate cases.

DC said that strict action would be taken against shopkeepers for selling daily use items on inflated rates against the fixed prices.

