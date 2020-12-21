UrduPoint.com
Eight Shops Gutted In Sugar Cane Market

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 08:50 PM

Eight shops gutted in sugar cane market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :At least eight shops were gutted when a fire broke out at 'Ganna Mandi' (Sugar Cane Market) in sector I-11 here on Monday evening.

Fire-fighters rushed to the spot immediately after it broke out in piles of sugarcane crown, might be due to cigarette butt left, additional deputy commissioner, ICT Rana Waqas told journalists.

According to him, the fire broke out at around 5:15 pm and was brought under control after few hours of struggle by fire-fighters.

He said of the total 40 shops at the spot only eight were completely burnt while no injuries so far have been reported.

More Stories From Pakistan

