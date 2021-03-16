Eight shops, marriage hall sealed over SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as eight shops and a marriage hall were sealed and fifteen vehicles impounded over SOPs violation during crackdown held in different parts of the city on Tuesday.

According to Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin, marriage hall Shah Jahan banquet was also fined Rs.

20, 000 over arranging community program for youth on Monday night after the violation of SoPs.

Price magistrates Numan Abid and Tariq Wali ordered to shut down shops at MA Jinnah Road, Sameejabad and Gulghast colony for not paying heed on observing propsed SOPs.

One shopkeeper was arrested on the spot over meddling in official matter as the later tried to hold resistance while carrying out official duty, it was said.