Eight Shops, Restaurants Sealed In Lahore

The district administration sealed eight shops, stores, restaurants and imposed Rs 20,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed eight shops, stores, restaurants and imposed Rs 20,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed two shops and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 over SOPs violation.

Meanwhile, AC City Faizan Ahmed Sealed AR Electronics, Shaibi pan shop and Moon Pharmacyin Cantt area while the team sealed Almadina Perfume Shop, Islamic Store, Abdul Tobacco,Bata Shoes, Qazi Hotel and Cafe in City.

