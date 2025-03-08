Eight Shops Sealed
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 07:30 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Under the directions of the Punjab government, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman inspected the distribution of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Ramadan Nigehban Package.
The administration is also ensuring price control in open markets and Ramadan bazaars, implementing the Ramadan Ordinance and crackdown on encroachments.
Assistant commissioners of all four tehsils in the district are working in the field with their teams. In Khanewal city, Assistant Commissioner Sunbal Javed inspected prices in the Ramadan Bazaar and took strict action against illegal encroachments and sealed eight shops on Ayub Road.
She also registered cases against two retailers involved in embezzling funds meant for the poor. Similarly, AC Kabirwala lodged FIRs against three retailers for similar violations.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman has warned that no leniency will be shown towards lawbreakers. She also directed shopkeepers to paint their shutter gates to enhance the city’s beauty.
