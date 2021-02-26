Eight shops sealed for SOPs breach

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed eight shops, stores, restaurants and imposed fine amounting to Rs 25,000 on shopkeepers for violation of coronavirus related SOPs on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed four shops and issued warning to six others in Cantt area and imposed Rs 25,000 fine.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed three shops and a restaurant in his jurisdiction for SOP's violation.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.