Eight Shops Sealed For SOPs Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:00 AM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as eight business shops were sealed on Friday morning following coronavirus SOPs violation found within their premises by local district administration.

According to Assistant Commissioner Kaleem Yusuf shops being sealed were located at main bazaar, Bahawalpur road, GT road and broiler market during surprise visit conducted by the officials concerned.

Sealed shops included Saddiq Karyana Store, Saleem Electric Store, Akmal Spare Parts, Asif mobile Shop, Awaisi Autos, Nazakat Oils, Karam Walla Electrician and Poshak Mahal Point-2.

Owners of the sealed shops were charged for not ensuring social distance, hand sanitizers, wearing no gloves and masks while dealing with the customers. It was expected of imposing heavy fines on respected owners.

More Stories From Pakistan

