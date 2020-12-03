UrduPoint.com
Eight Shops Sealed In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:25 PM

Eight shops sealed in kasur

The anti-encroachment team sealed eight shops during an ongoing crackdown against encroachment in the city

KASUR, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The anti-encroachment team sealed eight shops during an ongoing crackdown against encroachment in the city.

According to spokesperson here on Thursday,the team headed by municipal committee Pattoki regulation officer Irum Amir conducted operation at Nishat road, Pattoki and sealed eight shops.He added that the traders were also served notices.

More Stories From Pakistan

