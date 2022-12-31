Eight shops sealed over decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The civil defence department sealed eight shops over gas decanting and selling petrol on Saturday.

A spokesman for the civil defence department said a team checked various shops and found illegalgas decanting on eight shops in Jalvi Market Dhuddiwala, Jaranwala Road and other parts of the city.

The team sealed the shops and also got registered cases against them.