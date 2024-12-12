Open Menu

Eight Shops Sealed Over Encroachment:

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Eight shops sealed over encroachment:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The anti-encroachment team of the district government on Thursday sealed eight shops and imposed fine on various shopkeepers for violations in the city.

According to official sources, the anti-encroachment team, headed by senior encroachment officer Malik Shahid Mehmood, under the supervision of Regulation Officer MC Zoya Masood, visited various bazaars including Kutchehry bazaar,Faisal bazaar,Ameen bazaar and Shaheen chowk and sealed eight shops and confiscated goods as well of shopkeepers for encroachment.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

4 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

13 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

13 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

13 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

13 hours ago
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

13 hours ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

13 hours ago
 'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

13 hours ago
 EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

13 hours ago
 IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth ..

IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource

13 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan