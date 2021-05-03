Eight shops sealed, Rs25000 fine imposed over violation of Covid SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The district administration Abbotabad is taking tangible measures to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of coronavirus pandemic.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Bharwana paid a surprise visit to check prices of different food commodities and review enforcement of SOPs in markets.

During the visit, the AC sealed eight shops and imposed Rs25000 fine over violation of Covid-19 SOPs.

He urged shopkeepers to strictly observe Covid SOPs and shut their shops within stipulated time limit.

He also sealed one milk shop and booked a butcher for overcharging people besides imposing Rs10,000 fine.

He urged residents to register their complaints with the district control room through Mristiyal App and strict action would be taken against violators.