UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Shops Sealed, Rs25000 Fine Imposed Over Violation Of Covid SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 02:50 PM

Eight shops sealed, Rs25000 fine imposed over violation of Covid SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The district administration Abbotabad is taking tangible measures to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of coronavirus pandemic.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Bharwana paid a surprise visit to check prices of different food commodities and review enforcement of SOPs in markets.

During the visit, the AC sealed eight shops and imposed Rs25000 fine over violation of Covid-19 SOPs.

He urged shopkeepers to strictly observe Covid SOPs and shut their shops within stipulated time limit.

He also sealed one milk shop and booked a butcher for overcharging people besides imposing Rs10,000 fine.

He urged residents to register their complaints with the district control room through Mristiyal App and strict action would be taken against violators.

Related Topics

Fine Visit Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Court extends till May 19 Jahangir Tareen, his son ..

49 minutes ago

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh to win Test series

3 minutes ago

100 wheat bags seized in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Dodgers explode for two grand slams, 16 runs to ro ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh Police report 18 new COVID-19 patients in se ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealand trade minister looks forward to NZ-Chi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.