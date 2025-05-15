Eight Shops Sealed, Three Held In Crackdown Against Power Theft
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) In a joint operation with PESCO officials, the District Administration on Thursday launched a crackdown against electricity theft and outstanding dues, resulting in the sealing of eight shops and the arrest of three individuals.
According to an official statement, the operation was conducted in areas including Kabootar Chowk, Sethi Town, Kamboh Adda, and Pahari Pura—localities known for frequent complaints of power theft and unpaid electricity bills.
During the operation, eight commercial shops were sealed, a private school’s transformer was disconnected, and three suspects involved in electricity theft were taken into custody.
The administration stated that such actions were being carried out under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Saleem Akram, who had emphasized the need for ongoing efforts to eliminate power theft, reduce line losses, and ensure recovery of dues.
Authorities had also urged the public to report any instances of electricity theft to help safeguard national resources.
Recent Stories
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Another 678 students allotted hostel accommodation at PU40 seconds ago
-
RPO chairs police performance review meeting42 seconds ago
-
DC reviews anti-dengue measures45 seconds ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting on anti-encroachment, urban development initiatives11 minutes ago
-
Toll plazas in Naran and Havelian to benefit locals, tourists to pay toll: Commissioner Hazara21 minutes ago
-
Science minister calls for enhanced collaboration to boost exports1 hour ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed at PNCA to celebrate historic victory in operation Bunyan Um Marsoos1 hour ago
-
CEO health visits THQ hospital1 hour ago
-
SLA holds lecture on research methods2 hours ago
-
NADRA develops mobile app for online birth, death registration2 hours ago
-
Trade union organizes thanksgiving ceremony2 hours ago
-
Three killed in a road accident2 hours ago