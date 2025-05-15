Open Menu

Eight Shops Sealed, Three Held In Crackdown Against Power Theft

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Eight shops sealed, three held in crackdown against power theft

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) In a joint operation with PESCO officials, the District Administration on Thursday launched a crackdown against electricity theft and outstanding dues, resulting in the sealing of eight shops and the arrest of three individuals.

According to an official statement, the operation was conducted in areas including Kabootar Chowk, Sethi Town, Kamboh Adda, and Pahari Pura—localities known for frequent complaints of power theft and unpaid electricity bills.

During the operation, eight commercial shops were sealed, a private school’s transformer was disconnected, and three suspects involved in electricity theft were taken into custody.

The administration stated that such actions were being carried out under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Saleem Akram, who had emphasized the need for ongoing efforts to eliminate power theft, reduce line losses, and ensure recovery of dues.

Authorities had also urged the public to report any instances of electricity theft to help safeguard national resources.

