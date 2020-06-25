UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight SHOs Of Multan Police Stations Changed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 11:30 AM

Eight SHOs of Multan police stations changed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza has changed Station House Officers (SHOs) of eight police stations operating across the district by issuing transfer order of different police inspectors and a sub inspector late night on Wednesday.

According to police sources, inspector Zaheer Babar was transferred from Police Line to Cant Police Station as SHO with an immediate effect. Inspector Muhammad Saeed was transferred from Police Line to SHO of Police Station Qadir Pur Ran.

Inspector Qaswar Hussain was transferred from Qutab Pur Police Station to Police Line, while Inspector Abrar Hussain was transferred and posted as SHO of Qutab Pur Police Station from Police Line.

SHO Cant Police Station Muhammad Hamad Khan was transferred to Police Line and Muhammad Ameen, the SHO of Lohari Gate Police Station appointed as SHO Alpa Police Station. Sub Inspector Imran Gul Niazi was appointed as SHO of Lohari Gate Police Station, while Inspector Tahir Aziz deputed as SHO of Shah Rukn Alam Police Station after got transferred from Police Line.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

UN Secretary-General calls on Israel to renounce W ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Mozambican President on I ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Press: Houthi militia undermining regional sta ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 June 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.