Eight SHOs of Multan police stations changed

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza has changed Station House Officers (SHOs) of eight police stations operating across the district by issuing transfer order of different police inspectors and a sub inspector late night on Wednesday.

According to police sources, inspector Zaheer Babar was transferred from Police Line to Cant Police Station as SHO with an immediate effect. Inspector Muhammad Saeed was transferred from Police Line to SHO of Police Station Qadir Pur Ran.

Inspector Qaswar Hussain was transferred from Qutab Pur Police Station to Police Line, while Inspector Abrar Hussain was transferred and posted as SHO of Qutab Pur Police Station from Police Line.

SHO Cant Police Station Muhammad Hamad Khan was transferred to Police Line and Muhammad Ameen, the SHO of Lohari Gate Police Station appointed as SHO Alpa Police Station. Sub Inspector Imran Gul Niazi was appointed as SHO of Lohari Gate Police Station, while Inspector Tahir Aziz deputed as SHO of Shah Rukn Alam Police Station after got transferred from Police Line.