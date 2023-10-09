Eight SHOs transferred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police authorities has issued transfers and postings orders of eight Station House Officers (SHOs) to different police stations to maintain law and order in the provincial metropolis, IG official sources said on Monday.

Inspector Afzal Dogar has been posted as SHO Kahna from Gujarpura, Inspector Nasrullah as SHO Defense-C from Police Line, Inspector Asif Idris as SHO Gujarpura from Police Line, Sub Inspector Zakaullah as SHO Police Station Johar Town from Sadar Division Headquarters.

Sub-inspector Aitzazul Hasan has been posted as SHO police station Ichhra from Chohang police station, Inspector Akhtar Ali has been posted as SHO New Anarkali police station from police line, Inspector Saifullah Niazi has been posted as SHO of police station Mughalpura and Inspector Mohammad Javed has been posted as SHO of Harbanspura police station.