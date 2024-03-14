Open Menu

Eight SHOs Transferred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Eight SHOs transferred

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) District Police officer Sargodha (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Thursday issued transfer letters to eight police officers and deputed as Station House Officers (SHO).

Police said here that Sub-Inspector Khawer Shehzad has been transferred to Cantt police station; Inspector Malik Farooq Hasnaat Awan has been directed to take the charge of Bhera Police station,Sub-Inspector Abdul Mabood was transferred to Police station Phularwan.

Sub-Inspector Ahmed Hayat was transferred to Shah Purr Saddar police, whereas Sub-Inspector Asad Hayat was posted at Police station Tarkhanwala, Sub-Inspector Fahad Bilal was deployed at Bhulwal Police station and Sub-Inspector Waqar Ahmed was transferred to Shah purr city police station while DPO ordered sub-inspector Wasim Abbas to report at Shah Nikdur Police station as SHO with immediate effect and until further orders.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sargodha Saddar

Recent Stories

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

2 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveil ..

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap

13 hours ago
 Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champio ..

Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset

13 hours ago
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

13 hours ago
 Catalonia president calls early regional elections ..

Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12

14 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

14 hours ago
 Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculou ..

Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'

14 hours ago
 EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukrai ..

EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine

14 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan