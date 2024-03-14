Eight SHOs transferred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) District Police officer Sargodha (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Thursday issued transfer letters to eight police officers and deputed as Station House Officers (SHO).

Police said here that Sub-Inspector Khawer Shehzad has been transferred to Cantt police station; Inspector Malik Farooq Hasnaat Awan has been directed to take the charge of Bhera Police station,Sub-Inspector Abdul Mabood was transferred to Police station Phularwan.

Sub-Inspector Ahmed Hayat was transferred to Shah Purr Saddar police, whereas Sub-Inspector Asad Hayat was posted at Police station Tarkhanwala, Sub-Inspector Fahad Bilal was deployed at Bhulwal Police station and Sub-Inspector Waqar Ahmed was transferred to Shah purr city police station while DPO ordered sub-inspector Wasim Abbas to report at Shah Nikdur Police station as SHO with immediate effect and until further orders.