Eight smoke emitting factories sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The environmental protection department sealed eight smoke emitting factories and registered cases against 13 other violators in Faisalabad.

Deputy Director Environment Farhat Abbas Kamoka said here on Thursday that on direction of Punjab government, special teams were constituted to take measures for controlling smog in winter.

These teams conducted raids at various areas across the district and found 8 factories involved in emitting excessive smoke while owners of these factories were already warned.

The premises of these factories were sealed and further action against their owners was under progress.

Similarly, the teams found 13 textile and dyeing factories involved in violating environmental protection laws.