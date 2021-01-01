Eight smoke emitting vehicles challaned

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Zameer Hussain challaned eight smoke-emitting vehicles on Friday.

A spokesman for the local administration said that the Secretary RTA, along with his team, checked vehicles on city roads and found eight vehicles, emitting excessive smoke.

The secretary also seized seven vehicles over violations of coronavirus SOPsand imposed fine on the violators.