Eight stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Police have arrested two member gang and recovered 08 stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Saddar Barooni police conducted raid and arrested those who were identified as Aqib and Khan Mohammad.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended the police team and said that the arrested accused would be challaned with solid evidence. The elements involved in depriving citizens of their assets can not be saved from the grip of law, he said.