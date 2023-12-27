Eight stolen motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Police have arrested three members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 08 stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Cantt police held three members gang involved in motorcycle theft who were identified as Farman, Musa and Abdullah.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started further investigation.

SP Pothohar commended police team and said that the accused will be challaned by the court with concrete evidence and they will be punished.

He said that strict action would be taken against those involved in vehicle and motorcycle theft.

He made it clear that the crackdown will be continued against active and organized gangs.