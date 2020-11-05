Eight students injured in school bus-truck collision in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Eight students and a teacher were injured after a bus in which they were traveling, collided with a speedy dumper truck in Lahore on Thursday, a private news channel reported.

According to the details, the speedy dumper truck rammed into the private school van on the Raiwind Road early in the morning.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital.

"Three of the injured students are in critical condition," said a rescue official.