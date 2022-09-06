Eight students present their creations at Mini Thesis Show 2022 of Arts Council

Eight students of communication design presented their creations at the Mini Thesis Show 2022 of the Arts Council Institute of Arts and Crafts of Karachi was held here at Arts Council of Pakistan on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Eight students of communication design presented their creations at the Mini Thesis Show 2022 of the Arts Council Institute of Arts and Crafts of Karachi was held here at Arts Council of Pakistan on Tuesday.

Renowned writer and humorist Anwar Maqsood and President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah made a special appearances on the occasion.

The event showcased unusual projects and initiatives reflecting communication design, different aspects of life.

The student who participated in the third thesis show included Nazeef Sheikh, Khawaja Mubasher Saeed, Asad Ali, Sachin Ramji, Zeenat Soomro, Akash Kumar, Saira Iqbal and Fiza Fatima.

The students showcased their art through photography and documentary on various topics.

The event will continue till September 7 from 10 am to 6 pm.

Later, well-known writer Anwar Maqsood visited the relief camp established in Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

The necessities of life are being given to flood victims.

He appealed to the public to support the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in this noble cause.