Eight Students,teacher Injured In Accident

Thu 05th November 2020 | 04:12 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Eight students and a teacher were injured in an accident near Raiwind Road here on Thursday.

The police said a rashly driven truck collided with a van of Labour Welfare school for Girls in which eight students and a teacher received injuries.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and provided first aid to five students on the spot while Afrina Ahmad, 11, Marya, 13, Samrin , 11, and teacher Rizwana Kausar were shifted to the Jinnah Hospital.

The truck driver managed to escape while the police reached the spot andstarted investigation.

