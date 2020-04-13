Eight Sub-Inspectors promoted in Sargodha

District Police Officer Sargodha Ammara Ather has promoted eight Sub inspectors into the rank of Inspector

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Sargodha Ammara Ather has promoted eight Sub inspectors into the rank of Inspector.

Police spokesman said Monday that according to the notification, DPO Ammara Ather had promoted eight Sub-Inspectors of district Sargodha to the rank of Inspector.

The promoted Sub-Inspectors included Muhammad Khalid, Muhammad Ashraf, Ejaz-ul- haq Qureshi, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Arbab Tufail, Muhammad Azam Niswana, Muhammad Anwar and Mazhar Hussain.