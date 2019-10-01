UrduPoint.com
Eight Suspected Criminals Arrested By Korangi Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 02:25 PM

At least eight suspects were arrested by the District Korangi Police during the last 24 hours, informed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Muhammad Ali Raza on Tuesday

He said in a statement that the suspects, arrested by different police stations of the district for their involvement in various crimes, were identified as Aleem S/O Kabeer Hussain, Muhammad Hussain S/o Mumtaz, Ahmed Juniad s/o Muhammad Akbar, Nadeem s/o Muhammmad Mian, Ilyas s/o Sardar, Izzat s/o Mubarak, Ahmed s/o Karim Din and Kamran Yasin s/o Muhammad Yasin.

The police also recovered Charas, liquor, betel nuts and other illegal items from their possession. Cases against all the arrested suspects had been registered and further investigation was underway, he added.

