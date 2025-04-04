Open Menu

Eight Suspects Arrested During Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Police arrested eight suspects and recovered a large quantity of narcotics and illegal arms during various operations carried out in the Kharian police circle.

According to sources, SHO Guliana Police Station Muhammad Anwar Sarla and his team apprehended four accused — Muhammad Sarwar, Mansoor Akhtar, Shafqat Ali, and Ehsan Ullah. The police seized over two kilograms of hashish, a Kalashnikov, and a 30-bore pistol from their possession.

In a separate raid, SHO Sadar Kharian Police Station Inspector Liaqat Hussain arrested three suspects — Abdullah Riaz, Sajid Bashir, and Kazim Hussain, alias Kajo — and recovered two Kalashnikov rifles along with over one kilogram of hashish.

Meanwhile, SHO Kakrali Police Station Akhtar Mehmood and his team arrested Zabiullah and recovered an illegal 30-bore pistol from him.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused, and further investigation is underway.

