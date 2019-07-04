Eight suspects arrested in Lahore

The police arrested eight suspects outside an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The police arrested eight suspects outside an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Thursday.

The police said that the raid was conducted on information given by the Special Branch. The police officials claimed that the five suspects wanted to enter the court premises with guns while three were waiting in the parking area.

The police recovered ten pistols and huge quantity of ammunition from them.

The officials handed over the accused to Race Course Police station.

The accused were identified as Ameer Hamza, Shaheer Ilyas, Arif Ali, Muhammad Sultan, Arshad, Usman, Waleed and Mudassir.

Further investigation is under way.