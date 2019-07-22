Eight suspects held during grand search operation in Islamabad

Islamabad police arrested eight suspects during grand search operations in various areas of the city and recovered weapons, ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) : Islamabad police arrested eight suspects during grand search operations in various areas of the city and recovered weapons, ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Monday.

As per details the teams frisked 895 persons, searched 505 houses, 55 shops and hotels by screening various under construction houses as well as buildings and arrested eight suspects and recovered one SMG, two 12 bore rifles, four pistols along with ammunition and 300 gram hashish from them.

The search operation was conducted in areas of Shams Colony, I-11, Katchi Abadi, Siri chowk, Shah Pur and surroundings.

Under supervision of SP (City) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi and SP (Industrial Area) Sayed Aziz, the search operation was also participated by Rangers, personnel of Counter Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos, staff of Bomb Disposal Squad and personnel of other law-enforcement agencies.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that the purpose of these search operations was to heightened the security in Federal capital and to curb the crime.

He directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The DIG emphasized that it is collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police.

"Safety of life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be un-turned in this regard" the DIG added.