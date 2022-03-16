UrduPoint.com

Eight Suspects Held During Police Operation Against Gutka, Mainpuri Sellers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2022 | 05:04 PM

Police on Wednesday during operations against Mainpuri and Gutka sellers arrested 8 accused and recovered a large quantity of Ghtka and other banned articles from their from different parts of the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday during operations against Mainpuri and Gutka sellers arrested 8 accused and recovered a large quantity of Ghtka and other banned articles from their from different parts of the district.

The spokesperson said in a statement that the police of different police stations on the special instructions of SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai have intensified the operation against Gutka and Mainpuri sellers.

The SITE, City, Hussainabad and Sakhi Pir police conducted operations in different areas of the city and arrested the accused while a large quantity of Gutka and Mainpuri packets and goods uses in making these health hazardous items were seized from their possession.

SITE police arrested Naveed Shoaib Sheikh, Sarfraz Ahmed Qureshi and Tanveer Gaddi Pathan, City police arrested Tanzeemullah Sheikh, Salahuddin Qureshi and Ahmed Qureshi, Hussainabad police arrested Peero Babar and Sakhi Pir police arrested Shabir Ahmed Rajput and recovered a large quantity of Gutka and Mainpuri.

The concerned Police also registered cases against the accused, spokesman added.

