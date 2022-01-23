Eight suspects held during search operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :As many as eight suspects were taken into custody by the capital police during a massive search and comping operation conducted in limits of Noon police station, said a police spokesman on Sunday.

According to details, a search operation was conducted in and around Shams Town, Doke Maliar, Badana link Road jhangi syedain on the direction of IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in which officials participated under the supervision of SP Industrial Area Saud Khan.

During the search operation eight suspects were shifted to police station for verification. One accused was arrested and recovered arm ammunition.

During the search operation, 120 houses,55 shops and 225 persons were searched.

IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that the purpose of the search operation was to tighten the noose around the criminals. Search operations are being carried out against criminal elements in different areas of the city.