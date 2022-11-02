Eight suspects held during search operation

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad police have arrested eight suspects during a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Bhara Kahu police station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad police have arrested eight suspects during a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Bhara Kahu police station.

According to police, IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan directed all police officials to take strict action against criminal elements and conduct search operation in their respective areas.

Following these directions, the Bhara Kahu police conducted a search operation under the supervision of SP City and checked 153 houses and 101 persons. The police seized eight suspects during the operation.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the purpose of the search operation was to curb the crime and protect the lives and property of the citizens. He directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. "Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard," he added.