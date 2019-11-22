UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Suspects Held During Search Operation

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 04:10 PM

Eight suspects held during search operation

Police arrested eight suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas on Thursday night, police said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) -:Police arrested eight suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team cordoned the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Chak 12/MR, 16/MR and Head Dumri respectively in premises of Makhdoom Rasheed and Mumtazabad police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 53 people.

The teams also arrested eight suspects and recovered seven illegal weapons during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

S.Korea decides to suspects termination of GSOMIA ..

2 minutes ago

Suspected Paedophile: Senate Committee on HR seeks ..

16 minutes ago

Anarchists Storm Cretan TV Channel to Protest Athe ..

2 minutes ago

Diplomatic representatives of 18 countries visits ..

2 minutes ago

UN emergency relief coordinator heading to Sudan ..

2 minutes ago

Rain, snowfall standstills life in upper Astore

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.