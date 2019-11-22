Eight suspects held during search operation

Police arrested eight suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas on Thursday night, police said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) -:Police arrested eight suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team cordoned the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Chak 12/MR, 16/MR and Head Dumri respectively in premises of Makhdoom Rasheed and Mumtazabad police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 53 people.

The teams also arrested eight suspects and recovered seven illegal weapons during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.