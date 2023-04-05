Close
Eight Terrorists Killed,  soldier Embraced Martyrdom In South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2023 | 10:15 PM

The military’s media wing says the security personnel engaged in an intense exchange of fire with the terrorists, successfully neutralizing their location and eliminating eight terrorists, including their commander Jan Muhammad, also known as Chargh

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2023) Eight terrorists were killed and a soldier embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Shinwarsak region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan, the Inter-Service Public relation said on Wednesday.

According to the military's media wing, the security personnel engaged in an intense exchange of fire with the terrorists, successfully neutralizing their location and eliminating eight terrorists, including their commander Jan Muhammad, also known as Chargh. Sadly, 31-year-old Sepoy Hamid Rasool, from Rawalpindi district, lost his life during the gunfight, while two officers and two other security personnel were injured.

The ISPR said that the terrorists were actively involved in terror activities against security forces and had also been responsible for the killing of innocent citizens. In addition, weapons and ammunition were confiscated from their possession. The ISPR emphasized that Pakistan's security forces remain determined to eliminate terrorism, and the sacrifices of their brave soldiers only strengthens their resolve.

