UrduPoint.com

Eight Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Eight test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Eight people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Eight people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 444 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 73 while 28,255 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 15 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 3 at DHQ Hospital. He further said that 55 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police arrest one accused

Police arrest one accused

39 seconds ago
 CPO visits Chauntra police station, Chakri post

CPO visits Chauntra police station, Chakri post

41 seconds ago
 G7 Calls on Belarus to Refrain From Using Military ..

G7 Calls on Belarus to Refrain From Using Military Against Ukraine

42 seconds ago
 Kremlin Confirms Abramovich Took Part in Organizin ..

Kremlin Confirms Abramovich Took Part in Organizing Moscow-Kiev Talks

45 seconds ago
 Europe to Continue Providing Economic, Military Su ..

Europe to Continue Providing Economic, Military Support to Ukraine - Macron

4 minutes ago
 Lawyers group criticises SCBA for following agenda ..

Lawyers group criticises SCBA for following agenda of political party

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>