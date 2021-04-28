Eight trade centres, two restaurants sealed over Corona SOPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration launched crackdown against violators of Corona SOPs and sealed eight trade centres and two restaurants across the district.

According to details, price magistrate Nouman Abid raided and sealed renowned store chase value and star academy over violation of Corona SOPs.

Rs 1,67,000 fine was also imposed to SOPs violators.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Rana raided and imposed Rs 98,000 fine to the violators.