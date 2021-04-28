UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Trade Centres, Two Restaurants Sealed Over Corona SOPs Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 10:20 AM

Eight trade centres, two restaurants sealed over Corona SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration launched crackdown against violators of Corona SOPs and sealed eight trade centres and two restaurants across the district.

According to details, price magistrate Nouman Abid raided and sealed renowned store chase value and star academy over violation of Corona SOPs.

Rs 1,67,000 fine was also imposed to SOPs violators.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Rana raided and imposed Rs 98,000 fine to the violators.

Related Topics

Fine Price

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

60 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi meets members of Emirates Writers ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid announces ‘Hamdan Bin Rashid ..

12 hours ago

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

12 hours ago

US Orders Departure of Government Employees from E ..

9 hours ago

US Urges Americans Wishing to Depart Afghanistan t ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.