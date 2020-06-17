UrduPoint.com
Eight Tranche Of Medical Equipment, PPEs Dispatched To Provinces: NDMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The eight tranche of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and medical gadgets has been transported to Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan hospitals on Wednesday, said spokesman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The dispatched items included some 306,000 face masks of various kinds, 50,700 protective suits, 150,000 surgical gowns,15,000 protective caps, 30,000 shoes cover and 65,000 protective goggles have been sent to provinces.

The PPEs and other essential items have already been provided to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

As many as 70 more ICU ventilators have also been dispatched to Sindh province. While Punjab and AJK has been provided one each RNA Automated Extraction Machines.

Likewise four provinces have been provided 20,000 each RNA Automated Extraction Machines. Whereas 10,000 each RNA Automated Extraction Machines to Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK.

