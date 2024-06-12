Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election petitions

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12nd, 2024) Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan on Wednesday formed eight election tribunals for hearing of the petitions related to the election disputes in Punjab in light of the single bench's decision.

A proper notification was also issued in this regard.

Justice Shahid Karim, Justice Ch.

Muhammad Iqbal, Justice Anwaar Hussain and Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad will hear the election petitions at the principal seat of the Lahore High Court, in Lahore.

Justice Asim Hafeez would hear the election petitions at the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench. Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Raheel Kamran will take up the election petition at the Multan bench while Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf will hear the election petitions at the Rawalpindi bench.