UrduPoint.com

Eight Truckloads Of Edible Dispatched To Afghanistan

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Eight truckloads of edible dispatched to Afghanistan

Alhuda Foundation and Talha Mahmood Foundation Wednesday dispatched eight trucks carrying over 200 tons of edible items to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Alhuda Foundation and Talha Mahmood Foundation Wednesday dispatched eight trucks carrying over 200 tons of edible items to Afghanistan.

Senator JUIF Talha Mahmood, Central leaders of JUIF Alhaj Shamsuddin Afridi, Kabir Khan, Additional AC Ashrafuddin, Tehsildar Torkham Ghuncha Gul and representatives of Imarat Islami were present at Torkhan Border on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Talha Mahmood said that Pakistan and its people cannot leave the Afghanis alone in this situation. The people of two neighbouring countries share religious and cultural values and Pakistanis are always ready to support Afghanis in this hour of need.

The Imarat Islami thanked Pakistan and Talha Mahmood for supporting Afghans who are facing challenging situation in their country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabir Khan Border Afridi Share

Recent Stories

Swiss and Austrians drop almost all Covid restrict ..

Swiss and Austrians drop almost all Covid restrictions

1 minute ago
 Minister meets CM Buzdar

Minister meets CM Buzdar

1 minute ago
 People protest against fencing of road

People protest against fencing of road

1 minute ago
 Senate body ratifies PSQCA Amendment Bill 2022 by ..

Senate body ratifies PSQCA Amendment Bill 2022 by majority vote

1 minute ago
 Poland's ORLEN to Build Small Nuclear Reactor With ..

Poland's ORLEN to Build Small Nuclear Reactor Within Decade

5 minutes ago
 Blinken Claims Russian Troops Moving Toward, Not A ..

Blinken Claims Russian Troops Moving Toward, Not Away From Ukraine Border

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>