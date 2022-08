Eight truckloads of food items handed over to Afghan authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Eight truckloads carrying food packages on Saturday were handed over to the Afghan authorities at Zeroline Torkham border crossing under Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum's arrangements.

The package was sponsored/donated by Khubaib Foundation and contained food items of rice, cooking oil, beans and sugar, a press release said.

On the occasion, Ashfaq Ahmed, Director Relief Khubaib Foundation and Ansar Abbas, Senior Programme Manager from Pakistan side while Rehmat Ullah (Admin Finance Kabul) from the Afghan side were present.