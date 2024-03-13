Open Menu

Eight UCs Made Zero Waste

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Eight UCs made zero waste

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has made eight union councils

(UCs) zero waste under Suthra Punjab programme.

In a statement on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer FWMC Rauf Ahmad said eight union

councils, including UC-7, UC-24, UC-36, UC-47, UC-82, UC-92, UC-132 and UC-146, were selected to remove all kinds of waste.

The workers with the help of heavy machinery made the areas zero waste and they

also conducted mechanical and manual sweeping of various roads, including Jhang Road

and Canal Road.

