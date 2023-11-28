Open Menu

Eight Underage Drivers Held, Bikes Impounded

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Eight underage drivers held, bikes impounded

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Khanewal police have arrested eight underage motorcyclists sans licenses and also impounded their bikes during a special crackdown.

According to police sources, the arrested underage motorcyclists are identified as Naveed, resident of Chak 131/10-R, Irslan s/o Mumtaz Chak No 4/MR, Faheem s/o Muzaffar Iqbal, resident of Thathha Sadiqabad, Kashif s/o Abdul Wahab, resident of Thatha Sadiqabad, Kashif s/o Ameer Bukhash, resident of Chak No 16/MR, Nauman s/o Khalid, resident of Chak No 126/10-R.

The police also impounded their bikes.

Another underage motorcycle rikshaw driver Waqas son of Riaz, resident of Chak No 135/10-R was also nabbed. Separate cases have been registered against them.

SHO Thatha Sadiqabad Rao Muhammad Shahid urged parents not to allow their underage kids to drive bikes or other vehicles. In case any kid was found driving vehicles, would undergo legal action, he warned.

