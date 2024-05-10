Eight Unfrequented Routes Closed To Secure Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 06:37 PM
The Commissioner Karachi Division in exercise of powers has imposed a complete ban/closure of eight unfrequented routes under section 144 Cr.PC in order to secure Karachi and to curb the possible movement of miscreants for a period of 02 months w.e.f. 08.05.2024 to 07.07.2024 within the local limits of Karachi Division
The routes included 1. (S-3) Soomar Goth 2. (S-5) Salu Goth 3. (S-6) Salu Goth 4. (N-9) Noor Muhammad Goth 5. (N-14) Hamdard University 6. (N-15) Hamdard University 7. (N-16) Hamdard University and 8. (N-18) Dureji Trash Road.
The Station House Officers (SHOs) of Police Stations concerned are authorized to register complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 Cr.
PC.
Furthermore, for the facilitation of general public, the following routes shall remain opened for the use of general public and inter-provincial transport between Sindh and Balochistan:
1. (S-1) Abbas Goth. 2. (S-2) Murad Goth. 3. (S-4) Wadera M Goth 4. (S-7) Western Bypass Road. 5. (S-8) Raees Goth 6.
Main RCD Highway. 7. (N-10) Aftab Chowk. 8. (N-11 & N-12) Mari Chowk 9. (N-13) Band Murad and 10. (N-17) Khuda Baksh Goth link Road.
