Eight uplift schemes approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Monday approved eight development schemes of Primary & Secondary Healthcare Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 11,241.21 million.

These schemes were approved in the 23rd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sunbal.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the planning & Development board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, senior chief (Coord) Javed Latif, assistant chief coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included --- Upgradation of 20-bed RHC Uch Sharif to 60-bed THQ Level Hospital, Tehsil Ahmadpur East, District Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs.

537.700 million, Upgradation of THQ Hospital Minchanabad District Bahawalnagar (From 40 to 100 bed) at the cost of Rs. 373.011 million, construction of 20-Bed Trauma Center & revamping of THQ Hospital, Pattoki, Kasur at the cost of Rs. 278.882 million, construction of 20-bed Surgical Ward at THQ Chunian, District Kasur at the cost of Rs. 130.304 million, construction of 10-bed Emergency Ward at THQ Hospital Lalamusa, Tehsil Kharian, District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 71.976 million, upgradation of THQ Hospital Kharian, District Gujrat (from 70 to 100 Bed) at the cost of Rs. 209.359 million, provision of Missing Facilities at THQ Hospital Naushera, District Khushab at the cost of Rs. 250.000 million and establishment of 400-bed New DHQ Hospital, Hafizabad at the cost of Rs. 9,389.978 million.