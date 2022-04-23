UrduPoint.com

Eight Vans Impounded For Over Charging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2022 | 12:32 PM

Eight vans impounded for over charging

Eight commercial vehicles were impounded during a crack down against vehicles involved in over charging here in the city on Saturday

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Eight commercial vehicles were impounded during a crack down against vehicles involved in over charging here in the city on Saturday.

According to official sources, in line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner , senior officials of District administration launched crack down at different bus stands in the city and during the crack down, eight vans were impounded for over charging and imposed fine Rs 88000 on various others.

Talking on the occasion, concerned official said that government rates have been fixed for transporters as per rise in prices of petrol. He said that no one would be allowed to impose extra charges on citizens.

He maintained that crack down would continue without any discrimination while strict action was being taken over short token and over loading.

Related Topics

Petrol Fine Vehicles Government

Recent Stories

Govt aimed at economic recovery in Pakistan: Mifta ..

Govt aimed at economic recovery in Pakistan: Miftah

11 minutes ago
 ITP officials awarded on good performance

ITP officials awarded on good performance

41 seconds ago
 India's new COVID-19 cases cross 2,000-mark

India's new COVID-19 cases cross 2,000-mark

42 seconds ago
 Beijing faces high risk of Covid-19 infection

Beijing faces high risk of Covid-19 infection

6 minutes ago
 DHF calls for strike on Modi's visit to IOK

DHF calls for strike on Modi's visit to IOK

6 minutes ago
 S. Korea reports 75,449 new COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 75,449 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.