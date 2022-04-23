Eight vans impounded for over charging

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Eight commercial vehicles were impounded during a crack down against vehicles involved in over charging here in the city on Saturday.

According to official sources, in line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner , senior officials of District administration launched crack down at different bus stands in the city and during the crack down, eight vans were impounded for over charging and imposed fine Rs 88000 on various others.

Talking on the occasion, concerned official said that government rates have been fixed for transporters as per rise in prices of petrol. He said that no one would be allowed to impose extra charges on citizens.

He maintained that crack down would continue without any discrimination while strict action was being taken over short token and over loading.