Eight vehicles fined over SOPs breach

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :-:District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Farooq Haider on Sunday impounded eight vehicles and imposed Rs.15,500 fine over violation of corona SOPs.

A spokesman for the department said that DRTA Secretary along with traffic police checked various commutersvehicles at Sargodha-Lahore road and Sargodha-Jhang road and impounded 8 vehicles and challaned over23 other vehicles over violation of corona SOPs.