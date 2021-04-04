UrduPoint.com
Eight Vehicles Fined Over SOPs Breach

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

Eight vehicles fined over SOPs breach

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :-:District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Farooq Haider on Sunday impounded eight vehicles and imposed Rs.15,500 fine over violation of corona SOPs.

A spokesman for the department said that DRTA Secretary along with traffic police checked various commutersvehicles at Sargodha-Lahore road and Sargodha-Jhang road and impounded 8 vehicles and challaned over23 other vehicles over violation of corona SOPs.

