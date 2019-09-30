Eight vehicles impounded in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) -:Motor Vehicles Examiner Officer impounded eight vehicles over use of sub-standard LPG cylinders and violations of route permits here on Monday.

In line with a special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the Motor Vehicles Examiner Officer Zaffar Qayyum launched a crackdown in different areas of the city to check route permits and use of LPG cylinders.

The officer impounded eight vehicles for using sub-standard LPG cylinders and violations of route permits.

The officer imposed fine amounting to Rs 48000 on other vehicles over various violations of traffic rules.