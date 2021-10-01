Eight vehicles impounded in sargodha

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) team on Friday impounded eight vehicles over violations of coronavirus SOPs, smoke-emission and overcharging from passengers

According to official sources, a team led by Secretary Road Transport Authority, Farooq Haider Aziz along with traffic police inspected different vans plying on city roads.

The team impounded eight vehicles and fined another 25 over violation of traffic rules and violation of coronavirus SOPs.

Authorities were regularly monitoring the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs at various bus stands in the district,it was learnt.