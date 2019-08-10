Eight vehicles impounded on overcharging in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :The divisional and district officials took action against transporters for overcharging at general bus stand and impounded eight vehicles here on Saturday.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Sarfraz Ahmad, AC City Qazi Mansoor and Secretary (RTA) Kamran Bukhari raided general bus stand and checked 55 vehicles.

They impounded eight vehicles at Seetal Mari police station and imposed a fine of Rs 62,000 for overcharging.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA Kamran Bukhari said that operation would continue for getting extra fares.