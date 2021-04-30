Eight vehicles impounded over SoP violations

District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded eight passenger vehicles over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SoPs)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded eight passenger vehicles over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SoPs).

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the Secretary RTA Hina Rehman alongwith a team launched crackdown at different roads of the city.

The RTA team checked implementation of SoPs in different passenger vehicles and impounded eight vehicles over violations. The team also challaned four others over violations.

Secretary RTA Hina Rehman said that crackdown against violators would continue without any discrimination. No one would be allowed to put public lives on risk, she added.

She urged masses to follow SoPs in order to protect themselves and others from coronavirus.