Eight vehicles smuggling wheat, flour impounded with 2114 bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Thursday caught eight vehicles with 2,114 wheat and flour bags while eight accused were sent behind the bars.

According to a district administration spokesman, the food Department Rawalpindi and Potohar Division Police conducted raids in Naseerabad, Taxila, and Saddar Wah areas and rounded up Noor Muhammad, Arshad, Adnan, Atta-ur-Rehman, Dolat Khan, Haider, Arif, and Behram Khan on recovery of 1464 flour and 650 wheat bags.

He informed that the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division Police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up the wheat flour smugglers.

He said that the accused were trying to illegally ship wheat flour and wheat out of the Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.

